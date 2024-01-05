New Delhi: New criminal laws, cybercrimes & terror in JK top agenda

New Delhi : Implementation of the three criminal laws enacted recently, activities of pro-Khalistani groups and terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir are among the key issues to be discussed at a three-day conference of DGPs and IGPs in Jaipur beginning January 5, officials said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the country’s top police officers before addressing them at a formal session while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present throughout the conference that will span several sessions. Issues to be handled during the general elections, cyber crime, Maoists’ problem, and inter-state police coordination are some of the other major topics expected to be discussed during the meeting, a Union Home Ministry official said.

About 250 officers in the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) will physically attend the conference at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur while more than 200 others are likely to participate virtually. Many officers have been tasked with delivering presentations on specific subjects such as counterterrorism, online fraud, cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, activities of pro-Khalistani groups and Left wing extremism among others, the MHA official said. There will be detailed deliberations on how to face all these emerging internal security challenges.

Modi will attend the conference on January 6-7, his office said. A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said another key agenda of the conference is deliberations on the road map for implementation of the new criminal laws. Further, the conference will also deliberate on futuristic themes in policing and security like the challenges posed by new technologies such as AI, Deepfake etc. and ways to deal with them, it said.

The conference also provides an opportunity to identify tangible action points and monitor their progress, which is also presented before the prime minister every year.

The conference is the culmination of extensive deliberations involving police and intelligence officers from district, state and national levels on identified themes, the statement said. Best practices from states and Union territories under each of the themes will be presented at the conference so that states can learn from each other, it said.