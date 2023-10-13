New Delhi On High Alert Amid Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict; Pro-Palestinian Protests Monitored

As the ongoing conflict intensifies between Israeli security forces and the Palestinian group Hamas, New Delhi has been placed on high security alert to anticipate potential protests and maintain public safety, according to the local police.



The Delhi Police have deployed personnel with a significant show of force during Friday prayers, a time often associated with gatherings and demonstrations. Additionally, heightened security measures have been implemented at Jewish religious establishments and the Israeli Embassy within the city.

This move aligns with actions taken by various countries worldwide, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany, who have also increased security around "potential Jewish targets" and "pro-Palestinian protesters" in response to the escalating violence in Israel.

Amidst these security concerns and in the wake of a recent attack by Hamas on Israel, France took a controversial step by banning all pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the interest of maintaining public order. This decision has sparked debates regarding potential infringements on freedom of speech and assembly.

The conflict in Israel has led to a significant loss of life, with over 1,500 people killed in Gaza following a retaliatory response by Israel to a surprise land-sea-air attack by Hamas, which resulted in the death of 1,300 Israelis. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a "state of war" and expressed a determination to reduce Gaza to ruins in response to the Hamas onslaught.

In a related development, Indian nationals who were stranded in Israel due to the ongoing conflict have begun their journey back home. The first flight under "Operation Ajay" successfully landed in New Delhi today, marking a crucial step in the effort to repatriate Indian citizens from the conflict-ridden region.