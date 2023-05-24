New Delhi: Supreme Court fiat to Centre, Assam government on eco-sensitive zone

Live
The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the Assam government to respond to a plea seeking directions to declare the area around Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary an eco-sensitive zone and remove all encroachments.
New Delhi : The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the Assam government to respond to a plea seeking directions to declare the area around Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary an eco-sensitive zone and remove all encroachments. A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol has issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests and the state government with regard to the wildlife sanctuary in Assam.
