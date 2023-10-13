New Delhi: 'Unemployment at its lowest level in 6 yrs'

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's expanding economy is creating new possibilities for the youth and the unemployment rate in the country is at its lowest level in the last six years.

The Prime Minister noted that new possibilities are being created for the youth as India's economy is expanding. He said that employment creation in India has reached a new height and the unemployment rate in India is at its lowest level in 6 years, according to a recent survey.

Noting that unemployment is decreasing rapidly in both rural and urban areas of India, the prime minister emphasised that the benefits of development are reaching both villages and cities equally, and as a result, new opportunities are increasing equally in both villages and cities. He also pointed out the unprecedented increase in the participation of women in India's workforce and credited the impact of the schemes and campaigns that have been launched in India in the past years regarding women empowerment.

Prime minister said, it is very important for industry, research and skill development institutions to be in tune with the present times. Noting the improved focus on skills, the prime minister informed that about 5,000 new ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) have been set up in the country in the last 9 years adding more than 4 lakh new ITI seats. He also mentioned that institutes are being upgraded as model ITIs with the objective of providing efficient and high-quality training along with best practices. Modi underlined that India is investing more in the skills of its youth than ever before and gave the example of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana which has strengthened the youth at the ground level. Under this scheme, the prime minister informed that about 1.5 crore youths have been trained so far.