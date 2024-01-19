New Delhi: Why summons if I'm not accused said Arvind Kejriwal to Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has replied to the ED, asking why summonses were issued to him if he was not an accused in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, the AAP said on Thursday.

Kejriwal was issued a summons by the Enforcement Directorate last week for the fourth time and asked to appear before the agency on Thursday. The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the BJP wants Kejriwal to be arrested so that he cannot campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "This is being done to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. ED has said that Kejriwal is not an accused, then why were the summons issued to him," the party said. The AAP also said their leaders are not involved in corruption and will never join the BJP. Repeated law-enforcement notices are being issued to Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls as the BJP wants to fight elections through the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, the AAP alleged on Thursday.

"How does the BJP know that ED will arrest Kejriwal? I want to ask them that when the ED does not know whether he is being called as a witness or an accused, how does the BJP know that he will be arrested?" Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi said. "How does the BJP know that ED summonses are being served to arrest him? The script of ED summons is written at the BJP headquarters. The BJP decides whom to arrest and then CBI and ED are directed to launch cases, conduct raids. This is what is happening with Kejriwal," she claimed.