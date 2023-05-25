New Parliament Building: Everything You Need To Know About It

The project was known as the "Central Vista Redevelopment Project," which aimed to revamp the central government district in New Delhi, including the construction of a new Parliament building. On December 10, 2020, the new Parliament building's foundation was officially laid alongside the current one. On May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the recently built Parliament building in New Delhi.

The new Parliament building was envisioned to provide modern and technologically advanced facilities for India's legislative body, accommodating the growing number of members and enhancing the efficiency of parliamentary proceedings.

In addition, the project calls for renovating Kartavya Path, creating new residences for the Prime Minister and Vice President as well as their offices, and integrating all ministry buildings into a single central secretariat.

The Central Public Works Department has given Tata Projects Limited the contract to build the new parliament building for a cost of Rs 862 crores.The design was awarded to the architectural firm HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt. Ltd. in partnership with Bimal Patel as the chief architect. The proposed design showcased a triangular-shaped building with a central courtyard, and it aimed to blend traditional Indian elements with contemporary features.

The new structure will be triangular in design to maximise space use in a built-up area of around 65,000 square metres. The new Parliament building will feature architectural designs from several regions of India and is intended to last more than 150 years. It will also be earthquake resistant.

The new Parliament building was intended to have state-of-the-art facilities, including larger chambers for both houses of Parliament, modern committee rooms, offices for Members of Parliament, and improved infrastructure for parliamentary operations. The design also emphasized sustainability and eco-friendly features. Modern office spaces, a first-rate library, and spacious committee rooms with the newest audio-visual equipment are also available.

The new Parliament building will feature architectural designs from several regions of India and is intended to last more than 150 years. It will also be earthquake resistant.

The Lok Sabha's 888-seat chamber was built with a peacock theme because it is the country's national bird. While the Rajya Sabha chamber has 384 seats and is designed with a lotus motif—the country's floral emblem. However, the Lok Sabha chamber can hold 1,272 people in total for a joint session of both Houses.

Members can socialise in the central lounge, which was designed to go well with the open courtyard. India's national tree, the banyan, will be in the courtyard. Additionally, th building's grounds will be Divyanga-friendly, with MP booths that are wheelchair accessible, accessible public restrooms, and a few entrances that have ramps.Furthermore, it is said that the existing and new parliaments will work together