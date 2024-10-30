Live
New scheme to protect temples
The Odisha government will soon launch a scheme for the conservation, reconstruction and management of temples and mutts of cultural significance
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will soon launch a scheme for the conservation, reconstruction and management of temples and mutts of cultural significance. According to Law Minister Pritihiviraj Harichandan, the detailed blueprint of the scheme, ‘Debalay Yojana’, is being formulated.
“The temples, mutts and institutions of cultural importance having issues of conservation and management will be addressed under the yojana. Our government is committed to preserve, conserve and protect shrines and mutts which have rich cultural heritage,” he said on Monday.
The proposed scheme will also address issues pertaining to the functioning of religious institutions including their security across the State.
Referring to the previous BJD government’s Augmentation Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme, the minister said the new scheme will address several issues and will not be limited only to temple repairs.