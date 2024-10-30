  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

New scheme to protect temples

New scheme to protect temples
x
Highlights

The Odisha government will soon launch a scheme for the conservation, reconstruction and management of temples and mutts of cultural significance

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will soon launch a scheme for the conservation, reconstruction and management of temples and mutts of cultural significance. According to Law Minister Pritihiviraj Harichandan, the detailed blueprint of the scheme, ‘Debalay Yojana’, is being formulated.

“The temples, mutts and institutions of cultural importance having issues of conservation and management will be addressed under the yojana. Our government is committed to preserve, conserve and protect shrines and mutts which have rich cultural heritage,” he said on Monday.

The proposed scheme will also address issues pertaining to the functioning of religious institutions including their security across the State.

Referring to the previous BJD government’s Augmentation Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme, the minister said the new scheme will address several issues and will not be limited only to temple repairs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick