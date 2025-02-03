New ‘Subhadra’ applicants to get money on Feb 8

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Sunday said the first instalment of the ‘Subhadra Yojana’, the women welfare scheme of the BJP government, will be distributed to eligible new applicants on February 8 in Jajpur. The State government had earlier postponed the release of the instalment scheduled on December 25.

Speaking to mediapersons, Parida said applications of about 2.50 lakh eligible women are pending for biometric and NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) failure. She advised those women to visit their bank branch on February 3 or 4, to resolve the issue and make their bank account direct benefit transfer (DBT)-enabled.

Parida said another 1.15 lakh applications are pending for e-KYC verification.

If the applications pending at banks are cleared, the total number of beneficiaries will cross one crore, she said. Subhadra Yojana, an ambitious women welfare scheme of the BJP government, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17, 2023.

The scheme is designed to provide eligible women aged 21 to 60 years with Rs 50,000 over five years from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

The Deputy Chief Minister had on January 21 also urged migrant women living outside the State to enrol in the scheme to avail benefits.

Parida, who also oversees the Women and Child Development department, said, “During review meetings in various districts, it was found that many eligible women beneficiaries, who have migrated outside Odisha, have not enrolled in the Subhadra Yojana.

I request them to apply to avail benefits,” she had told reporters.

She said migrant women can apply online through the Subhadra portal or via Common Service Centres (CSCs) but they must be present in the State for the verification and biometric process. Parida said if migrant women apply now, they could receive benefits in the 4th or final phase of the first instalment.

The State government has announced that registration will remain open until the last beneficiary is enrolled. The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised the importance of Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures during enrolment under the Yojana.