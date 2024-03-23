Live
Just In
Newly appointed eight ministers in Haryana assume charge
Newly appointed eight ministers in Haryana on Saturday assumed charge here after the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Nayab Singh.
Those who assumed charge were Health Minister Kamal Gupta, Minister of State for School Education Seema Trikha, Minister of State for Development and Panchayat Mahipal Dhanda, Minister of State for Transport Aseem Goyal, Minister of State for Irrigation and Water Resources Abhay Singh Yadav, Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies Subhash Sudha, Minister of State for Social Justice Empowerment and Welfare of Scheduled Caste and Backward Class Welfare Bishamber Balmiki and Minister of State for Environment and Forests Sanjay Singh.
Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal, Industry Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Energy Minister Ranjit Singh, Finance Minister J.P. Dalal and Public Health Engineering Minister Banwari Lal were also present on the occasion.