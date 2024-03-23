  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Newly appointed eight ministers in Haryana assume charge

Newly appointed eight ministers in Haryana assume charge
x
Highlights

Newly appointed eight ministers in Haryana on Saturday assumed charge here after the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Nayab Singh.

Chandigarh: Newly appointed eight ministers in Haryana on Saturday assumed charge here after the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Nayab Singh.

Those who assumed charge were Health Minister Kamal Gupta, Minister of State for School Education Seema Trikha, Minister of State for Development and Panchayat Mahipal Dhanda, Minister of State for Transport Aseem Goyal, Minister of State for Irrigation and Water Resources Abhay Singh Yadav, Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies Subhash Sudha, Minister of State for Social Justice Empowerment and Welfare of Scheduled Caste and Backward Class Welfare Bishamber Balmiki and Minister of State for Environment and Forests Sanjay Singh.

Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal, Industry Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Energy Minister Ranjit Singh, Finance Minister J.P. Dalal and Public Health Engineering Minister Banwari Lal were also present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X