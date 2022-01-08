NGT asks joint committee to look into illegal construction in Greater Noida

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed a joint committee (JC) to look into the complaint of illegal construction in the green belt in Greater Noida's Ebony Estate, visit the site and ascertain the facts within 15 days.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel asked the joint committee comprising Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, and Divisional Forest Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar to hold its meeting during the said time and interact with the stakeholders and take remedial action in accordance with the law.

The State PCB will be the nodal agency for compliance and coordination, the green court stated in a recent order.

The petitioner has also annexed a copy of the complaint dated July 22, 2021, addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, Greater Noida on the subject, the tribunal said in a recent order.

A copy of the order be forwarded to Greater Noida, State PCB, and Divisional Forest Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar by e-mail for compliance, it said.

In a similar complaint, last month, the NGT had directed the setting up of a four-member Joint Committee to look into a complaint alleging encroachments in Surajpur Wetland in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, situated next to forest land and having potential for damage in the area.