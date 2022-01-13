NGT directs Jalpaiguri DM to look into illegal boulder mining along Chel River Range

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the District Magistrate, Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, to look into the illegal boulder mining and transportation from Chel river range in the district without requisite consent, resulting in air and noise pollution in the area.

According to the NGT, a complaint has been filed before the green court by an applicant attaching various photographs of the environmental violation along Chel river range in Manabari Busty village of Malbazar Sub division of Jalpaiguri district.



"In view of above, we direct the District Magistrate, Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, to look into the matter and take remedial action in accordance with the law," the NGT said in an order dated January 7.



The Sub-Himalayan region is also vulnerable to the southwest monsoon, which is mostly vigorous over the region. In September last year, the NGT had imposed a fine of Rs two crore on the West Bengal government as interim compensation to be used for the restoration of water quality of three rivers - Mahananda, Jorapani, and Phuleswari.

The petitioners had in 2016 taken the grievance about pollution in the three rivers to the green tribunal. During the hearing on September 20, the tribunal pointed out that it had passed nearly a dozen orders on this subject, but there has been no progress.

The detailed project report revealed that three sewage treatment plants are necessary to combat water pollution, but land issues have jeopardized plans for the same, the tribunal said.

Earlier, the same bench had directed the Chief Secretary of the state to personally look into the pollution levels of the three rivers in Siliguri and take remedial measures.