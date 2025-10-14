Live
NHAI Launches Reward Scheme: Report Dirty Highway Toilets, Earn ₹1,000 FASTag Recharge
Highlights
- The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced a cleanliness campaign where travellers can earn a ₹1,000 FASTag recharge by reporting unhygienic toilets at toll plazas through the ‘Rajmargyatra’ app.
- The initiative, valid till October 31, 2025, aims to promote sanitation along national highways.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out a new cleanliness incentive under which travellers can receive a ₹1,000 recharge on their FASTag accounts by reporting dirty toilets at toll plazas. Participants need to upload clear, geo-tagged, and time-stamped photos via the updated ‘Rajmargyatra’ app, including details such as name, location, vehicle registration number, and mobile number. The incentive is credited to the registered FASTag linked with the reported vehicle and cannot be transferred or withdrawn as cash.
The cleanliness initiative will remain active across all national highways until October 31, 2025, with each vehicle eligible to claim the reward only once. Only toilets maintained under NHAI’s authority qualify, excluding those at fuel stations, dhabas, or other non-NHAI properties.
Each toilet location will be considered for reward only once per day, regardless of multiple reports. In such cases, the first valid entry verified through AI-assisted and manual screening will receive the reward. Any duplicate or altered images will be disqualified.
