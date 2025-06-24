NHAI takes proactive steps for monsoon

New Delhi: State-owned NHAI on Monday said it is taking proactive measures to address flooding and waterlogging on the National Highways across the country. Taking a multi-pronged approach to provide effective solution during monsoon, NHAI said it had launched a 15-day drive, with NHAI officials, contractors and consultants inspecting various stretches to identify critical areas prone to damage or waterlogging on National Highways. Rainwater harvesting structures were being cleaned and desilted, a statement said, adding that drains and outlets were being fixed to ensure smooth water flow.

NHAI said efforts were being made to repair potholes on diversions/slip roads and main carriageways, desilt culverts, cross drains and clean weep holes and drainage in the areas with history of flooding and water logging. Emergency equipment and material like excavators, sandbags, and signage were being mobilised at various waterlogging-prone sites to enable connectivity and provide safe & smooth movement of traffic during the monsoon rains, it added.