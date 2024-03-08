NHRC seeks report on plight of people in Dhenkanal villages

Dhenkanal: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought Action Taken Report on the plight of the people of ST/SC communities at Ekul-Sekul, Kourt, Putipal and adjacent villages of Kankdahada block who have been deprived of basic necessities of life. The order was issued following a petition filed by a Human Rights activist. ‘The Hans India’ had also published a report on the plight of the people of this region on June 26 last year.

In the petition, it was stated that health has become a distant dream for the people of the area due to lack of permanent road to the villages.

The activist stated that as per Article 21, it is the duty of the State under Article 38 (1) of the Indian Constitution to ensure basic facilities and benefits such as mobile connectivity, healthcare, all-weather road and primary education.

People have to walk for several kilometres to collect ration and there is also the problem of man-animal conflict.

The NHRC has sought Action Taken Report from the Chief Secretary and the district administration, Dhenkanal, within four weeks.