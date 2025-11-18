NIA Arrests Key Aide In Red Fort Blast Case; Accused Linked To Drone And Rocket Experiments

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday detained another crucial member of the group behind the November 10 Red Fort blast, deepening its investigation into what officials describe as a highly organised, “white-collar” terror network operating across multiple states.

The arrested individual, 20-year-old Jasir Bilal Wani—also known as Danish—from Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, allegedly played a major technical role in the module. According to the NIA, Wani assisted in modifying drones and worked on attempts to assemble improvised rockets for the group.

An NIA officer said initial findings indicate Wani worked closely with suicide bomber Umar un-Nabi, who drove the explosive-laden vehicle that detonated near the Red Fort. Wani’s engineering knowledge was reportedly used to boost the group’s attack capabilities.

This marks the second arrest in two days. On Sunday, the agency apprehended Amir Rashid Ali, a plumber from Kashmir, who owned the vehicle Nabi was driving.

Wani, a B.Sc. student at Degree College Lawdora, was first detained by Jammu & Kashmir Police before being handed over to the NIA team in Srinagar. He lived near Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, a previously arrested doctor linked to the same network. The case took a tragic turn when Wani’s father, Bilal Ahmad, set himself on fire after failing to meet his detained sons. He later died from his injuries. Wani and his uncle, Nazir Ahmad Wani, were taken into custody on Friday.

Delhi Police officers assisting the NIA said Wani met several module members at a mosque in Kulgam and later travelled to Faridabad, where investigators believe components of the IED and other weapons were prepared. Officials claimed Nabi had attempted to indoctrinate Wani into becoming a suicide bomber. Although the two had planned attacks for more than a year, Wani reportedly withdrew due to financial struggles and religious objections to suicide.

Investigators have uncovered a tightly coordinated network communicating through encrypted channels, with members spread across Delhi, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir. A Signal group created by Umar, labelled with special characters to avoid detection, reportedly acted as the hub for core members such as Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie, Adeel Ahmad Rather, Muzaffar Rather, and Molvi Irfan.

The probe intensified after arms were found in the vehicle of another accused, Dr Shaheen Shahid, including a foreign-made rifle and a pistol. Officials traced the weapons back to 2024, when Umar procured them for Molvi Irfan, a cleric suspected of recruiting module members.

Authorities say interrogations reveal clear role distribution: financial support came from the three medical professionals—Muzammil, Shaheen, and Adeel—while Umar trained young men for potential suicide missions. One documented instance from October 2023 shows Adeel and Umar visiting Irfan at Masjid Ali with a concealed rifle, which stayed with Irfan overnight before retrieval.

Officials believe the arrest of Amir Rashid Ali has further clarified the group’s structure. Evidence indicates he worked with Umar to carry out the vehicle-based suicide attack and travelled with the module’s members to Faridabad and Kashmir several times.

The NIA has questioned 73 witnesses so far, including injured survivors, and expects more arrests nationwide. Agencies are now focusing on identifying external handlers, financial sources, and possible future targets.