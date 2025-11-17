NIA arrests suicide bomber's aide

New Delhi: Ina significant breakthrough in the deadly Delhi car blast near the Red Fort, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Kashmiri resident Amir Rashid Ali, who conspired with suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi in the attack that killed 13 and injured 32. The car used in the blast was registered in Ali’s name.

The NIA stated that Ali, a resident of Samboora in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir, had travelled to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the vehicle, which was later used as a car-borne improvised explosive device (IED). Forensic analysis has confirmed the identity of the deceased driver as Umar Un Nabi, a Pulwama resident and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University, Faridabad.

Another vehicle belonging to Nabi has also been seized and is being examined for evidence. So far, 73 witnesses, including those injured in the November 10 blast, have been questioned. Intelligence agencies have also uncovered the Rs 20 lakh fund trail linking the three doctors -- Umar, Muzammil and Shaheen. They said the amount is suspected to have been routed by a Jaish-e-Mohammed handler through a hawala network.

Of this, around Rs 3 lakh is believed to have been spent on purchasing 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser, a nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium-based chemical compound used in agriculture, which is also capable of producing explosives used in the blast.