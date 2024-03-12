NIA Conducts Raids Across Four States Probing Khalistan-Gangster Nexus

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently conducting extensive raids at 30 locations across four states—Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan—as well as the union territory of Chandigarh. These operations are part of an ongoing investigation into a nexus between Khalistan elements and organized crime figures.

In the state of Punjab, one of the focal points for these raids is Bilaspur village in Moga district, where the state police are actively involved in coordinating with the NIA. Simultaneously, raids are being carried out at the residence of a businessman in Faridkot, Punjab, as reported by the ANI news agency.

As of now, specific details regarding the nature and purpose of these Tuesday's raids are not immediately available. The NIA's involvement suggests a significant probe into potential links between elements associated with the Khalistan movement and criminal entities. The coordinated efforts in multiple states and the union territory underscore the seriousness and scope of the investigation, with authorities likely aiming to unravel and address any connections that may pose a threat to national security. The involvement of the NIA in such operations indicates a focus on organized crime networks and potential threats emanating from the nexus between Khalistan elements and criminal activities.