NIA files 3rd chargesheet against 4 accused in Lawrence Bishnoi-BKI terror-gangster network

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said that it has filed third chargesheet against four people in connection with the people associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Criminal gang.

An NIA spokesperson here said that the agency filed the chargesheet, with crucial details of their involvement in the terror related activities on Friday against Darman Singh alias Darmanjot Kahlon, Parveen Wadhwa alias Prince, Yudhvir Singh alias Sadhu and Vikas Singh.

They have been charged for criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror under several sections of the UA (P) Act.

The official said that Darmanjot Singh is one of the key links between Canada based absconder Lakhbir Singh aka Landa, an operative of the banned terror outfit BKI and Bishnoi terror and crime syndicate.

“Operating from the US, Darmanjot Singh has been actively involved in a range of criminal activities, including the smuggling of weapons, explosives, and drugs or heroin from across the border – originating in Pakistan for consumption in India,” the official said.

While Wadhwa is one of the associates of the Bishnoi terror syndicate and was a linchpin in the dissemination of vital information among the members of the terror gang.

“Investigations indicate that he was instrumental in coordinating communication channels, enabling seamless interactions among gang members, even those incarcerated in different jails,” the official said.

The official said that Yudhvir Singh has figured as the chief arms procurer of the Lawrence terror Syndicate. “Yudhvir’s role and expertise extends to facilitating the procurement of arms and ammunition from foreign countries,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Vikas Singh is another associate of the notorious Lawrence gang who has been involved in providing sanctuary to different gang members involved in executing terror attacks and criminal operations across multiple states.

“He provided safe harbour to the gang members responsible for the RPG terror attack at the Punjab Police State Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali,” the official said.

The official said that the agency seized arms, ammunition and other incriminatory digital devices and documents from the accused.

The investigations further led the NIA to the hideouts set up across Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, which were being used to harbour the gangsters and store weapons, the official said.

On March 24 this year, the NIA filed its initial chargesheet against 14 accused, followed by the first supplementary chargesheet on August 9, against three additional individuals.

Today’s action takes the total number of accused charge-sheeted by the NIA so far in this case to 21.