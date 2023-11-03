NIA files chargesheet against 3 accused in PFI TN case

New Delhi: Moving ahead in its probe against the Tamil Nadu Popular Front of India (PFI) case, NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against the three accused before a court in Chennai.

Accused Abdul Razzak, Mohamed Yusuf and Kyzer are charged for organising weapon training camps for PFI cadres.

The case pertains to the unlawful activities of PFI and the activities of the leaders, members and cadres of the organisation, an unlawful association that has been actively espousing and disseminating extremist ideology throughout Tamil Nadu.

A NIA spokesperson said that their operations are conducted through their state headquarters located in Purasawakkam, Chennai, as well as through various district offices across Tamil Nadu, facilitated by their network of frontal organisations.

"Further, they have been promoting hatred and ill will between members of different religious groups and carrying out activities prejudicial to the maintenance of communal harmony," the official said.

"During investigations, searches were conducted at the residences of accused persons Razzak, Yusuf, Kyzer A, and they were arrested and produced before the NIA Special Court Chennai on May 9 this year," the official said

"Investigations revealed that the suspects have been actively promoting the extremist ideology of the Popular Front of India (PFI) by organising weapons training camps for PFI cadres," the official said.

The official said that "cadres were recruited for identifying and categorising targets who are against PFI’s ideologies to attack, assault, maim and murder."

"Evidence has been collected to establish that these accused persons had conspired and recruited new cadres in a self-styled PFI Army that was raised to overthrow the government of India through violent means," the official said.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against 10 accused persons on March 17 this year.