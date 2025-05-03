NIA files chargesheet against three in 2024 Srinagar market blast

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against three accused, linked with the banned ISIS/ISJK terrorist group, in the 2024 Srinagar market grenade attack, which killed one woman and left 12 injured, an official said on Saturday.

In its chargesheet filed before the Special Court, Jammu, the anti-terror agency named Sheikh Usama Yaseen, Umar Fayaz Sheikh, and Afnan Mansoor Naik under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

All three are currently lodged in judicial custody. Usama and Umer were arrested on November 7 last year, just four days after the incident at the busy Sunday Market near the Tourist Reception Centre, Srinagar.

Afnan was arrested on November 8 for his active role in the criminal conspiracy aimed at waging a war against India through targeted terrorist attacks on security forces as well as the civilian population.

The NIA, which has also uncovered possible involvement of other terror groups in the conspiracy behind the attack, found during investigations that the trio had planned, conspired and executed the grenade attack with the intent to create panic and terror in the region.

It said that the attack was part of a broader strategy to disturb public order and further the violent agenda of terrorist outfits operating with support from across the border.

Investigations in the case (RC-01/2025/NIA/JMU), which was registered by NIA on January 31, 2025, are continuing to identify the wider network involved in the attack.

Soon after the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the grenade attack as "deeply disturbing" and said there can be no justification for targeting civilians.

"The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks and encounters in parts of the valley. Today's news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday market' in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians. The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear," Abdullah said in a post on X.



