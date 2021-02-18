Nikita Jacob gets transit bail

Mumbai : The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted transit bail to lawyer-activist Nikita Jacob in 'toolkit' case. She has got protection from arrest for three weeks to appear before the court concerned in Delhi to seek appropriate relief.

In case of arrest, she will be released on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety amount. Climate activist Disha Ravi along with Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu created the 'toolkit' related to the farmers' agitation and shared it with others to tarnish India's image, the Delhi Police had said.

The police claimed that Disha Ravi, who was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru, sent the 'toolkit' to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app, and also 'coaxed her to act on it'.

Thunberg had shared the 'toolkit' to lend her support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws.

In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

The "toolkit" has been cited by some critics as a 'proof' of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.