Nine Indians Killed In Saudi Arabia Road Accident Near Jizan, Consulate Extends Support

A tragic road accident near Jizan in Saudi Arabia's Western Region has claimed the lives of nine Indians, prompting immediate response from Indian diplomatic channels. The Indian Consulate in Jeddah has established a dedicated helpline and is actively coordinating with local authorities and the bereaved families.

The Consulate has pledged comprehensive support to those affected by the tragedy, while also extending wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident. To facilitate communication and assistance, officials have set up a special helpline to address queries related to the accident.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar personally intervened in the situation, speaking directly with the Consul General in Jeddah. He expressed his sorrow over the loss of lives and confirmed that the Consul General is actively managing the situation, providing maximum support to the families during this difficult time.

The Consul General's office is working closely with Saudi authorities to handle the necessary procedures while maintaining constant communication with the victims' families to ensure they receive all required assistance and support during this tragic situation.