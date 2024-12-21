NIST gets UGC recognition

Berhampur: National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) University, Berhampur, received University Grants Commission (UGC) recognition.

This brought cheers to the silk city of Berhampur and the students of the NIST University. More than 20,000 students from across India and nearby countries have graduated from the institute which was established in 1996.

NIST, which previously had autonomous college status, was granted university status in 2024 by Odisha government.

NAAC had earlier graded NIST Autonomous College with A-grade. Following the inclusion in 2F, now the path has been cleared to apply for NAAC re-accreditation in the university category, said Vice Chancellor Priyadarsan Patra.

Similarly, the necessary AICTE approval has also been obtained for all the courses of the university, said Dean Rajesh Kumar Panakala.