NIST symposium showcases tech expertise

Berhampur: The NIST University organised SANKALP 2025-A Techno Management Symposium on the campus aimed to nurture technical expertise and skills among young individuals, providing a platform for showcasing their talents in various events such as Robotics, Web Designing, Quizzes, Coding and Paper Presentation. The two-day symposium was held on the campus on February 28-March 1.

Brown Field Projects Odisha AMNS head Arun Rath, who attended the function as chief guest, emphasised on the importance of industry collaborations to empower students on the latest technologies and future-proof their career by learning new skills. Bibhu Mishra, Advisor, Hindalco Industries Limited, Aditya Birla Group, also attended as the guest of honor.

The two-day event facilitated an enthralling techno-fiesta, giving students the opportunity to explore and conquer new horizons while redefining the meaning of success itself, said Founder and President Sukant K Mahapatra.

Vice Chancellor Priyadarshan Patra said these kinds of symposium provide a chance to the students to showcase their latent abilities and ingenuity. Swadhin Mishra, Faculty Advisor, advised students to be multi-skilled and focus on multi-disciplinary projects.

This symposium also featured talks by industry experts, who shared their experiences and provided valuable insights into the latest technologies and trends in the industry, along with cultural events like Mr and Miss Sankalp, comedy show, DJ and Band. Bollywood celebrity singer Yasser Desai and DJ Waseem also performed in this event.