NITI Aayog meet will be held on 20th Feb, will discuss economic and health reforms

New Delhi: The Governing Council of NITI Aayog will meet on 20 February. Issues related to economy, health and labor reforms will be discussed in this meeting chair by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Steering Council did not meet last year due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Official sources gave this information on Thursday. The NITI Aayog's apex body council consists of all the Chief Ministers, Lt. Governors of Union Territories, several Union Ministers and senior government officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Chairman of the Commission.





The council will discuss health, labor reforms and the state of the economy, including the Covid-19 vaccination program. The Governing Council will also review the steps taken on the agenda of previous meetings.