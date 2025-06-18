Nitin Gadkari Unveils ₹3,000 Annual FASTag Pass for Private Vehicles, Effective from August 15, 2025

New Delhi: In a major relief for private vehicle owners, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced a new FASTag-based annual pass aimed at simplifying toll payments and reducing congestion on national highways. The pass, priced at ₹3,000, will be effective from August 15, 2025, and is exclusively designed for non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Gadkari described the initiative as a “historic move” that will enhance travel efficiency for millions of private vehicle users across India. The annual pass will be valid for one year or up to 200 highway trips, whichever comes first from the date of activation. For a one-time fee of ₹3,000, users will be able to travel across national highways with seamless toll access, without needing to make payments at each toll plaza.





To ensure the process is user-friendly and easily accessible, the government will soon introduce a dedicated digital link for activating and renewing the annual pass. This link will be made available on the Highway Travel App and on the official websites of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

One of the key aims of this initiative is to resolve a long-standing issue related to toll plazas located within a 60-kilometre radius, which has been a source of inconvenience and frequent disputes. By introducing this prepaid pass, the government hopes to reduce waiting times, ease traffic congestion, and eliminate conflicts at toll booths—offering a smoother and more predictable travel experience for private vehicle drivers.

With India's national highway network rapidly expanding, this FASTag annual pass marks another step toward the government’s broader goal of modernizing road infrastructure and creating a more efficient, digital tolling system. The move has been widely welcomed by frequent commuters and travel associations, who see it as a practical, time-saving solution for everyday highway users.