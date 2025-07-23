Nitish as Vice President? Bihar BJP Pushes Proposal, JDU Pushes Back

In the midst of speculation about the Nitish Kumar Vice President next appointment, a number of BJP pitch Nitish VP on Tuesday made a pitch for the post of Chief Minister as well as JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar to fill the position that was vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar quit the post.

BJP chief as well as Bihar cooperator minister Prem Kumar has said that the party would choose Dhankhar's replacement, but he'd be delighted if a person from Bihar is chosen to fill the position. PHED Minister along with BJP chief Nitish Kumar VP candidate Bablu has said, "It would be nice for Bihar if Nitish was elected Vice President. What's wrong with this?"

BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul said, "It is not our job to choose Nitish Kumar vice president. If that occurs, it will be very positive. It is a signifier for Bihar."

JDU vs BJP Bihar leader and minister Shravan Kumar Shravan Kumar, however, stated "There is no doubt about Nitish Kumar departing Bihar. Nitish Kumar will be here to lead a Nitish Kumar BJP alliance to victory at the assembly elections and serve the citizens of Bihar, and enjoy another term as a minister."

RJD Chief whip Akhtarul Islam Shahin has claimed that Dhankhar's departure was intended to create a vacant position that could be made available to Nitish in an attempt to disengage him from Nitish Kumar political future. "For many years, the BJP JDU clash has been seeking to remove Nitish and install their own CM. They are getting desperate in the run-up to elections, as the possibility of an NDA defeat is looming," he claimed.

Dhankhar is in good health: Didi trashes health concerns

There are rumors concerning what prompted Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden decision to quit as Vice-President in the midst of the monsoon session in the Parliament Trinamool fiery as well as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday dismissed the possibility of health issues as a motive for leaving office in mid-term. "I believe that his health is perfectly fine. He's healthy," an incredulous Didi said in the wake of the buzz about his departure.