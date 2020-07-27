Nitish govt should wake from sleep and provide help to flood-hit people in Bihar: Congress

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha Congress MP from Bihar Akhilesh Prasad Singh slammed the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for not taking proper steps to help the flood-affected people across 11 districts of Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that ever since Nitish Kumar came to power, flood control has not been done smoothly in Bihar.

"As a result of this, half of Bihar and three-fourth parts of North Bihar are affected by floods. People are forced to flee. Neither there are any arrangements for flood-affected people to stay nor any arrangements to feed the animals. The government should wake up from sleep and work consciously to provide maximum support to the people," he said.

"More than 100 people have died in Bihar due to the devastating floods. Both life and property have been lost. You know that both governments of Bihar and Assam used to prepare for flood control in advance. But, no such thing has been happening in the regime of the Nitish government in Bihar," the former Union minister said accusing the Bihar government.

The floods in Bihar hit many districts in the northern parts of the state. As many as 22 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to help in rescue and relief efforts.

The IAF has also been dropping food materials in the flood-affected areas of Bihar.