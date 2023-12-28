Live
- BJP in Goa holds meeting to discuss 2024 LS poll preparedness
- Action should be taken against dubious tourist guides: Goa BJP MLA
- B'luru: 53 held for vandalism during protests seeking prominence for Kannada
- Virat Kohli becomes first batter to cross 2000 runs in seven different calendar years
- RBI permits ICICI-Pru AMC and ICICI-Pru Life to acquire up to 9.95% stake in RBL Bank
- Delhi court extends ED custody of Vivo India interim CEO, 2 others in PMLA case by a day
- Fire breaks out in cotton industry in Mulugu
- Rajasthan BJP chief highlights govt's commitment to fulfilling poll promises
- Mumbai airport transforms air-travel landscape to emerge aviation leader in 2023
- CBI nabs Nashik PF Commissioner, 2 others in Rs 2 lakh bribery case
Just In
Nitish Kumar has fallen in Lalu Prasad's trap: Giriraj Singh
Union minister Giriraj Singh claimed on Thursday that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has fallen in the 'trap' of Lalu Prasad, adding that he will soon be thrown out of the CM's chair.
Patna: Union minister Giriraj Singh claimed on Thursday that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has fallen in the 'trap' of Lalu Prasad, adding that he will soon be thrown out of the CM's chair.
Speaking to mediapersons here, Giriraj Singh said: “In the current political situation, Nitish Kumar has only two options -- either hand over the post of Chief Minister to Tejashwi Yadav, or merge JD-U with the RJD.
"If Nitish Kumar does not choose any one option, Lalu Prasad will throw him out of power. No one knows the political future of Nitish Kumar. He has leave the post of Chief Minister, be it in a week's time or in a month.”
“Lalu Prasad has laid the trap for Nitish Kumar. He will go soon. In the future, we will see an RJD Chief Minister,” Singh said.
On talks of Lalan Singh stepping down as JD-U national President, Giriraj Singh said: “Nitish Kumar is a person who does not trust anyone. When he snatched power from George Fernandes, Sharad Yadav was thrown out from the post of JD-U national President. What is the status of Lalan Singh? Nitish Kumar can remove him anytime.”