Nitish Kumar lauds PM Modi in Purnea; highlights Bihar's development journey

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the Centre under his leadership had given so much to Bihar that it needs no elaboration.

Nitish Kumar was addressing a public meeting alongside the Prime Minister during the inauguration of projects worth Rs 40,000 crore, including the new Purnea airport.

Acknowledging the scale of projects unveiled, Nitish Kumar said: “Today, 12 projects are being inaugurated by the Prime Minister — in railways, electricity, airport, and other sectors. You (PM Modi) have done so much for Bihar, there is no need to say more.”

He even asked women present in the rally to stand up, clap, and welcome the Prime Minister in appreciation of his contribution.

The Bihar CM contrasted the current pace of development with the situation before his government came to power.

“Before our government was formed on November 24, 2005, there was nothing in Bihar. The previous government did nothing. After we came, continuous work was done. There was some irregularity in between due to some leaders — one of whom is also sitting here,” he said, without naming anyone.

Nitish Kumar asserted that now there will be no irregularity and that the state was firmly on the path of inclusive growth.

The Bihar Chief Minister listed several achievements of his government, including power supply in the state.

“Earlier, there was no electricity in Bihar. We brought electricity to every house, and now electricity has been made free for all,” he said.

He also highlighted social security schemes of his government, including an increase in pension for the elderly, disabled, and widows.

“We had announced 20 lakh jobs, but already 39 lakh people have been employed. By election time, this figure will reach 50 lakh,” Nitish Kumar said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks underscored his government’s partnership with the Centre in pushing forward infrastructure, social welfare, and employment generation, while also signalling unity within the NDA ahead of the upcoming elections.