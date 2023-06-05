Nitish Kumar Recalled The Time Of His Resignation Over West Bengal's Gaisal Accident

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, recalled that after an accident in West Bengal's Gaisal, he swiftly tendered his resignation as the railway minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration. However, he raised scepticism regarding Ashwini Vaishnaw's decision to remain as railway minister in the wake of the catastrophic triple train accident in Odisha, which sadly resulted in the deaths of at least 288 people. He remarked that "I will not comment if Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw should resign or not," reported Hindustan Times.

Following calls for Vaishnaw's immediate resignation from opposition parties, notably the Congress, and criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumar made the remark. The grand old party claims that despite the worsening state of Indian Railways infrastructure, which has been disregarded and neglected, the Prime Minister should accept some of the blame for maintaining the appearance of normalcy.

The devastating train crash in Odisha was dubbed "the biggest of the century" by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also demanded a probe into why the trains' lack of an anti-collision technology may have prevented the tragedy

Meanehile, Amit Malviya, the chairman of the Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell, retaliated by praising the UPA government's railway ministers and warning opposition parties against making the event political.