Nitish Kumar should not give aid to NE train victims: Giriraj Singh

Patna: After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced to give compensation to the victims of North East Express train derailment, Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries said Chief Minister’s compensation is not required and he should give his financial aid to the mosque.

Nitish Kumar, after the derailment of NE Express at Raghunathpur in Buxar district, announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the family members of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to injured passengers.

Nitish Kumar announcement is a part of Bihar government policy to provide financial aid to the family members of persons who lost their lives in any kind of incident or accident in the state.

“It is a matter of the central government to look after the compensation and treatment of the passengers of the train tragedy. Still, we are offering Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kin of deceased who lost their lives in NE Express train derailment and Rs 50 thousand to the injured persons,” Nitish Kumar said.

Following his statement, Giriraj Singh said: “I feel pained after hearing the statement of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The way he said that this is not his job and is railway's job but still the compensation will be given; I want to say that Nitish Kumar should not distribute largesse.”

“Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister and he was also a railway minister. The way he is announcing the compensation, it looks like he is offering largesse. We have union infrastructure in the country and hence should not make such statements,” Singh said.

“Nitish Kumar government has Rs one crore to donate for the mosque of Biharsharif but they do not have money for the victims of shop owners who lost their properties during the riot in Ram Navami,” Singh said.