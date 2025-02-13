Nitish Kumar to be NDA face again in Bihar polls: Sources

New Delhi: The NDA will fight the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP sources said here on Thursday, putting to rest speculation over a possible new CM face for the October-November polls.

The decision to fight the election under Nitish Kumar’s leadership sets the tone for the NDA to step up its preparations, mounting pressure on rivals by project unanimity in the ruling camp over its Chief Minister candidate, said party sources.

Bihar elections have come into focus soon after the BJP’s victory in Delhi Assembly elections with the NDA targeting to win 225 in the 242-member Assembly.

In the 17th Bihar Legislative Assembly, the NDA has a majority with 125 out of the 243 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the single largest party with 75 seats followed by the BJP with 74 and the Janata Dal (United) with 43 seats.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already gone into election mode with the launch of his 'Pragati Yatra' to review development works and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects across multiple departments.

On Thursday, he visited Gaya district with 1,447 schemes of 44 departments lined up for laying the foundation stone and inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appeared to be reaching out to voters in Bihar while campaigning during the Delhi election by announcing that the BJP was committed to the welfare of Purvanchalis whether based in Delhi or Bihar.

On Thursday, former Bihar chief minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad added to the rising political temperature in the state by claiming that he would not let the BJP form the government till the time he is active in the state's politics.

Speaking to media in Patna, Lalu Prasad said, "How could BJP form the government in Bihar until we are here? We would not allow the BJP to form the government in Bihar."

Responding to Lalu Prasad's remarks, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said the NDA, of which BJP is one of the constituents, will return to power in the state.

"It is not certain whether Lalu Prasad will stay or not, but the NDA is sure to form the government in the state," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Further criticising the RJD leader, he remarked, "Lalu Prasad doesn't need to stay now because he has made the word 'Bihari' an abuse, created caste frenzy, and enmity between brothers. So, there is no need for people like him."

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin said, "May Lalu Ji live for many more years, we will always pray for him. However, you will not be able to stop the BJP government..."