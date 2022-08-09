Nitish Kumar won 2019 elections in the name of P.M Modi, says Ravi Shankar Prasad amid Bihar Turmoil

New Delhi: Hours after Janata D(U) supremo resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar and severed ties with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the latter party's Rajya Sabha member Sushil Singh Modi hit out at Nitish Kumar and claimed that BJP will come back in the state with a thumping majority.

JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar has parted ways with the BJP for the second time in eight years. He is set to take oath as the Chief Minister tomorrow with the help of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties which have already declared open support for the JD(U). Meanwhile, the split has angered many in the BJP and drawn criticism from senior party members.

The party called a core committee meeting in the late evening, headed by BJP Bihar President and Lok Sabha M.P Sanjay Jaiswal. BJP addressed the media at its state office in Bihar, wherein senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Nitish Kumar's decision to end the NDA alliance in the state.

"Nitish ji has left us (BJP) and has alleged that we are trying to break-up JD(U). So, today I ask you a few questions. Do you remember how and when you came to us? You had left Lalu Yadav when we were fighting the fodder scam issue," Prasad said.

He said that Nitish Kumar chose to ally with BJP in the early days to echo his voice against Jungle Raj, dynasty politics, and corruption. Nitish Kumar has announced that RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav will be made the deputy Chief minister of Bihar. Questioning the intentions of the JD(U) leader, Ravi Shankar Prasad recalled Nitish's decision to end ties with Lalu Yadav's RJD.

The BJP leaders expressed dissatisfaction and said that JD(U) had betrayed Bihar and the people's mandate. Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal alleged that in 2020 the two parties contested in alliance for the assembly elections. Sanjay Jaiswal said that Nitish's latest decision is a betrayal of the people of Bihar and the BJP.

Ravi Shankar Prasad further said, "You (Nitish Kumar) were with us, you left in 2013 only because of the opposition of Narendra Modi. After that you lost in 2014. Then you went with Lalu ji. BJP wants to ask you why did you reconsider 2015's decision to go with Lalu ji?"

Prasad said that Nitish Kumar garnered victory in the 2019 elections in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The turmoil in the NDA alliance in Bihar blew up after former Union minister RCP Singh quit JD(U) amid a rift with Nitish Kumar.