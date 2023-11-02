Nitish says work not happening in INDIA bloc as Cong is busy with Assembly polls in 5 states

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that work related to INDIA is not taking place thanks to the Congress party which is busy in assembly elections in five states.

While addressing a rally of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Patna, Kumar said: “We have formed the Indian Nation Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to uproot BJP from the country but work is not taking place in it. The Congress party is busy in assembly elections in five states. After these assembly results, we will sit together and will plan the next course of action against the BJP.”

The CPI had organized a rally with the tag line “BJP Hatao Desh Bachao” in Patna where Nitish Kumar was invited.

“BJP has nothing to do with the freedom struggle of the country. They are trying to erase the contribution of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and other leaders. The leaders of the BJP are always trying to create conflict between Hindus and Muslims but there is no dispute between them. Still, they are doing it. I have been controlling communal violence since 2007. Keeping this in view, we came together on one platform. We held a meeting of opposition parties in Patna and other places to uproot the BJP from the country," Nitish Kumar said while thanking the CPI leaders for inviting him to the rally.

Reacting on the statement of Nitish Kumar, NItyanand Rai, BJP's MoS home at the Centre, said: “The Bihar chief minister has opened a front against the Congress party. He is slowly understanding the Congress party. He was the one who started the opposition unity move in the country but he is destroyed now. He is sidelined in INDIA. He is criticizing the Mahagathbandhan at the state level and INDIA at the national level.