NMO Bharat calls for apology from Rahul Gandhi over ageist remarks about Joe Biden

New Delhi: National Medicos Organisation Bharat (NMO Bharat) has expressed disappointment over remarks made by Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi, which they feel disparaged the cognitive abilities of US President Joe Biden.

In a letter addressed to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, the organisation conveyed its concern, stating, "Dear Mrs. Gandhi, we are writing this letter as concerned members of the medical fraternity, deeply troubled by the recent remarks attributed to Mr. Rahul Gandhi, which appeared to disparage the cognitive abilities of the President of the United States, Joe Biden."

The letter, issued by NMO Bharat All India President Prof. (Dr.) CB Tripathi, flays Rahul Gandhi's comment about the US President, saying: "It is disappointing to see Rahul Gandhi comment so crudely about a foreign head of state who is much senior and older to him. This flies right in the face of our Indian ethos of respecting our elders. Such remarks are unbecoming of a leader of the opposition and suggest a lack of understanding and sensitivity."

NMO Bharat further cautioned that such statements could risk spreading misinformation, particularly in regard to cognitive decline, stating: "Such statements on a public platform risk perpetuating misinformation, potentially shaping public perceptions in ways that could negatively impact the understanding and treatment of actual patients. Memory loss, or cognitive decline, can stem from a variety of underlying medical conditions, including neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, age-related dementia, or even transient conditions such as amnesia linked to stress or trauma. These are not matters for jest or political point-scoring. On the contrary, they demand empathy, awareness, and an understanding of the challenges patients and their families endure. Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s comments also veer into ageist territory, perpetuating harmful stereotypes about aging and cognitive health."

The organisation also urges Rahul Gandhi to reflect on his comments and issue an apology.

"On behalf of the medical community, we urge Mr. Gandhi to reflect on his remarks, issue a public apology, and refrain from making such insensitive comments in the future. Political dialogue should uplift and unite, not stigmatise or mock."

The letter emphasises the impact of such remarks on elderly individuals in India, saying, "This is not just disrespectful to the individuals targeted but also to countless senior citizens in India who contribute meaningfully to society despite health challenges."

It also references Sonia Gandhi’s personal experience with health-related rumours, adding, "Mrs. Gandhi, you have personally been a victim of such health-related rumours, misinformation, and allegations. You would know how damaging such narratives can be, not only for the individuals targeted but also for the broader discourse in society."

In closing, the NMO Bharat expressed confidence that Sonia Gandhi would understand the seriousness of the matter, stating, "This gives us confidence that you, of all people, can understand why your son’s remarks were both unfortunate and misguided."

The letter concludes by urging leaders to promote respectful dialogue on sensitive health issues: "As a leader of a national political party, Mr. Gandhi holds a position of influence and with it comes the responsibility to promote respectful discourse, especially regarding health issues that affect millions. To make light of such matters not only undermines the struggles of patients but also reflects poorly on the understanding and compassion we expect from our leaders."



