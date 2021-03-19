No CAA in Assam if Congress is voted to power, says Rahul Gandhi

If Congress comes to power in Assam, then it will do away with the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), party leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday in the poll-bound state. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in the state on a two-day campaign began with an interaction with students at a college in Lahowal in Dibrugarh and met tea garden workers at Dinjoy tea estate in Dibrugarh.

Addressing tea workers, Gandhi said: "BJP promised Rs 365, but gives Rs 167 to Assam tea workers. I'm not Narendra Modi, I don't lie. Today, we give you five guarantees; Rs 365 for tea workers, we'll stand against CAA, 5 lakh jobs, 200 units free electricity and Rs 2000 for housewives." The Wayanad MP was seen in a shirt that sported a crossed-out CAA in big letters.

The Congress leader will be releasing the party's manifesto tomorrow when he is scheduled to address two more election rallies. During his interaction with students in Dibrugarh earlier, the Wayanad MP also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the latter visited the state only during election time.

"During flood, you cannot give him anything so he does not come but during elections, you can give him votes, so he comes," Gandhi said. Further he attacked the BJP at the Centre for "unemployment amongst youth, the declining democracy and the farm law protest.

Gandhi said, "Democracy is declining. Youth are unemployed, farmers are protesting, CAA is there. We can't ask the people of Assam to forget their culture, language if they come to Delhi. People from different cultures, languages, religions make up India. One force, born in Nagpur, trying to control the whole country. If the country's future (students) cannot openly talk to the Prime Minister, then there is no doubt that something somewhere is wrong." He further emphasised that there is no democracy without students and advised them to actively participate in politics.

"Democracy means-voice of Assam should control Assam. If we don't include students then there can be no democracy. Youth should actively participate in politics and fight for Assam when they feel the state is being robbed. You'll have to fight with love, not with stones, lathis," said the Congress MP. Questioning the condition of the tea gardens in Assam, the Congress leader claimed that his party had come up with a policy for investment which was cancelled by the current BJP government in the state.

"Look at the condition of the tea gardens. During our government, we gave a policy in Assam so that investment could be done, but this government cancelled it," he said. The Congress would be contesting the Assembly polls in alliance with the minority-based All India United Democratic Front and four other parties.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting on March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.