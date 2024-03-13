No coercive action against Pakistan Hindu refugee in camp at Majnu Ka Tila: Delhi HC to DDA

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) not to take any coercive action to evict a Pakistani Hindu refugee residing at the city's Majnu Ka Tila Pakistani Hindu Refugees Camp.

This interim decision was made following a plea challenging an impending demolition drive by the DDA.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, overseeing the case, referred to a previous statement from the Union Government in 2013, emphasising its commitment to support the Hindu community fleeing persecution from Pakistan.

Based on this, the court ordered that "no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner" until the next hearing date, March 19.

"Considering the statement made on behalf of the then Additional Solicitor General of India, as recorded in order dated 29th May, 2013 in W.P.(C) No. 3712/2013 that the Union of India shall make endeavor to extend all support to the Hindu Community which has entered India from Pakistan, it is directed that no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner, till the next date of hearing," the court said.

The plea by Ravi Ranjan Singh was filed in response to a public notice dated March 4, which demanded that residents vacate the camp by March 6 ahead of its demolition.

Singh's counsel argued that the Pakistani Hindu refugees have been established at Majnu Ka Tilla for many years, relying on basic amenities provided by the authorities.

In defence, the DDA cited a recent directive from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) mandating the removal of encroachments on the Yamuna Flood Plain Zone near Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tilla.

The DDA also mentioned a penalty imposed upon it, and that it is its obligation to comply with judicial orders.

Counsel for DDA said: "... though the DDA may have all the sympathies with the petitioner, however, the DDA is bound by the various directions that have passed by the learned NGT."

The court has issued notice and included the Union of India as a party to the case.

"... this Court is of the opinion that the Union of India is a necessary party before this Court. Accordingly, Union of India is impleaded as respondent no.2 in the present petition. Let amended Memo of Parties be filed within a period of three working days," the court said.