Live
- Coolie 2025 Tamil Movie: Rajinikanth's Action Thriller Hits Big at Box Office
- Oppn creates uproar on final day of Jharkhand Monsoon Session over University Bill
- GATE 2026 Registration Open: Apply Online at IIT Guwahati – Exam Dates & Eligibility
- Domestic air passenger traffic to see modest increase to reach 172-176 million in FY26
- Weather Update for North Telangana – August 28, 2025
- Global Chess League launches GCL Contenders for global talent to engage with chess superstars
- Classic Electrodes IPO GMP at ₹20; Allotment Finalized Today, Listing on September 1
- Farmers in Gujarat can register for MSP sale of groundnut, moong, urad, soybean from Sept 1–15
- Nivetha Pethuraj introduces fiancé Rajhith Ibran on Instagram
- Bangladesh: 50 injured in police crackdown on students protesting outside Yunus' residence
No Cylinder Blast In Nikki Bhati Case: Police Say Victim May Have Concealed Truth To Protect In-Laws
Highlights
- Police probing the Greater Noida dowry death of Nikki Bhati have ruled out a cylinder blast, citing key evidence like an empty thinner bottle and a lighter.
- Investigators believe Nikki may have claimed a blast in her dying statement to shield her in-laws and protect her sister, also married into the same family.
The police investigating the death of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida’s Sirsa have ruled out the possibility of a gas cylinder blast, suggesting instead that she may have concealed the real cause of the fire to protect her in-laws.
Nikki died on August 21 from severe burn injuries after allegedly being set on fire by her husband Vipin Bhati and his family. Early reports indicated a cylinder explosion, a version even Nikki is believed to have told hospital staff before her death. However, officers now say this claim was misleading.
Kasna SHO Dharmendra Shukla stated that Nikki possibly avoided blaming anyone in her final words because she didn’t want her relatives to face jail time. Investigators believe she fabricated the cylinder blast angle to safeguard her sister Kanchan, who is married to Nikki’s brother-in-law, Rohit Bhati.
During the probe, police found Nikki’s kitchen intact, dismissing any chance of a blast. Instead, they recovered an empty thinner bottle and a lighter from the house, both of which have been sent for forensic testing. Her post-mortem confirmed that the cause of death was burn injuries.
Kanchan, who recorded a part of the incident on her phone, told police she saw Nikki engulfed in flames on the stairs while Vipin stood nearby. She tried to put out the fire while filming, but fainted shortly after. Nikki was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.
The case has seen several twists with new video evidence, including CCTV footage reportedly showing Vipin near a shop at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, all immediate family members of Vipin — his parents Daya and Satveer, along with brother Rohit — have been arrested.
Next Story