No Cylinder Blast In Nikki Bhati Case: Police Say Victim May Have Concealed Truth To Protect In-Laws

The police investigating the death of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida’s Sirsa have ruled out the possibility of a gas cylinder blast, suggesting instead that she may have concealed the real cause of the fire to protect her in-laws.

Nikki died on August 21 from severe burn injuries after allegedly being set on fire by her husband Vipin Bhati and his family. Early reports indicated a cylinder explosion, a version even Nikki is believed to have told hospital staff before her death. However, officers now say this claim was misleading.

Kasna SHO Dharmendra Shukla stated that Nikki possibly avoided blaming anyone in her final words because she didn’t want her relatives to face jail time. Investigators believe she fabricated the cylinder blast angle to safeguard her sister Kanchan, who is married to Nikki’s brother-in-law, Rohit Bhati.

During the probe, police found Nikki’s kitchen intact, dismissing any chance of a blast. Instead, they recovered an empty thinner bottle and a lighter from the house, both of which have been sent for forensic testing. Her post-mortem confirmed that the cause of death was burn injuries.

Kanchan, who recorded a part of the incident on her phone, told police she saw Nikki engulfed in flames on the stairs while Vipin stood nearby. She tried to put out the fire while filming, but fainted shortly after. Nikki was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

The case has seen several twists with new video evidence, including CCTV footage reportedly showing Vipin near a shop at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, all immediate family members of Vipin — his parents Daya and Satveer, along with brother Rohit — have been arrested.