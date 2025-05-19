No DGMO talks today

New Delhi: There are no Director General of Military Operations (DGMO)-level talks between India and Pakistan scheduled for Sunday, the Indian Army said in a statement. "There is no expiry date or deadline for the understanding reached by DGMO’s on 12th May to stop hostilities," it added, putting the speculations raised by reports to rest. It may be said here that several media outlets reported that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan may end on May 18.

News agency AFP had also cited Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar citing the same. This led to speculations of a possible meeting between the DGMOs of the two nations to be held on May 18.