Live
- BRS announces two more candidates for Lok Sabha polls
- PMK leader Sowmiya Anbumani in tough three-cornered contest in Dharmapuri
- Adani Ports announces Rs 1 crore compensation to family of BDS student who died in freak accident
- IPL 2024: Russell's blazing 64*, Salt's 54 help KKR post 208/7 after early stumble
- Tamil Nadu cop arrested by Bangladesh army for illegal border crossing
- IPL 2024: Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana reaches Chennai, will join CSK squad soon
- Sikh martial art to mark ‘Hola Mohalla’ celebrations in Punjab
- Russia terror attack: Putin vows to punish attackers as he points at Ukraine
- Left Front names Md Salim, three others as candidates for LS polls in Bengal
- IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to field against Kolkata Knight Riders
Just In
'No doubts about BJP winning over 400 seats in LS polls', says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Saturday that he has no doubts about the victory of BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by winning over 400 seats.
Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Saturday that he has no doubts about the victory of BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by winning over 400 seats.
"I have no worries about NDA's victory in this Lok Sabha election. Our focus now lies in determining the extent of our success, with expectations soaring above 400 seats," the Union Minister said.
Acknowledging apprehensions among certain quarters regarding their representation in the Lok Sabha, Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasised the importance of remaining resolute and focused on the broader goals of the coalition.
"We understand that some may fear a reduced presence in the Lok Sabha. However, our confidence remains unwavering and we are committed to achieving substantial success," the Union Minister said.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar also reiterated his dedication to the development of the Thiruvananthapuram constituency over the next five years.
"I will be based in Thiruvananthapuram, actively working towards the progress and welfare of the constituency. My focus remains on addressing the needs of the people and ensuring their voices are heard," he said.
In Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar is pitted against sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor -- who is aiming for a fourth straight win, and Paniyan Ravindran of the CPI.