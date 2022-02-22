No front possible sans Congress: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has the 'ability to lead taking all together,' but there have been no talks regarding the formation of a political front without the Congress, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Raut also claimed that the BJP will get defeated in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls which are currently underway. After meeting Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday, KCR said he and the Maharashtra CM agreed that change is the need of the hour. Lavishing praise on the KCR, Raut said, "K Chandrashekar Rao is a very hardworking leader.

He faced a lot of struggles in his political life. He has the ability to lead taking all together." During their meeting on Sunday, KCR, who heads the Telangana Rashtra Samiti and Shiv Sena president Thackeray discussed development and the country's political situation, he said.

The two CMs and other political leaders will soon meet again, the Shiv Sena's spokesperson said. Asked about the BJP targeting its political opponents amid the ongoing UP elections, Raut said, "It is their habit. They make such statements when they are losing. The BJP is losing in Uttar Pradesh."

