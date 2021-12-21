No need for Covid vaccine for children now: NTAGI

New Delhi: The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) told the Centre that Covid-19 vaccination for children is not a priority at the moment.

In a decision taken by one of the NTAGI working groups, it said that children are not at much of a risk and so, Covid-19 vaccination for children is not a priority. The NTAGI working group conveyed the same to the Centre.

Meanwhile, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria said, "The Covid-19 vaccines can be 'tweaked' to provide protection against new variants of the virus."

His remarks come amid rising cases of the Omicron variant and the ongoing debate about whether a booster shot is needed. Dr Guleria said this at a programme in Maharashtra on Sunday.