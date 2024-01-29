No one can dictate us which god to worship: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday took an indirect dig at the BJP over the recent 'Pran Pratishthan' ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, saying no one has the right to dictate others as to which god one should worship.

“What do they think? I will only worship the god that they suggest? I am not ready to allow that. I have studied Ramayana. I have studied the Bible, Guru Granth Sahib and Tripitaka as well,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an administrative review meeting in Cooch Behar on Monday.

Banerjee also indirectly ridiculed BJP for not referring to “Sita Mata” or “Mata Koushyalya”.

“They never speak about them or the sacrifices they made,” Banerjee said.

She also accused the BJP of ignoring the popular religious places and religious festivals in West Bengal.

“They never speak of the Madan Mohan Temple or the Jalpeshwar Temple. They never speak of Durga Puja. I have said this before and I am saying this again, religion is about personal faith, but festivals are for all,” she said.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of “unnecessarily targeting” her over the issue of corruption.

“My party will not take the responsibility of personal corruption by just 1 per cent of the leaders. Similarly, the state government will also not take the responsibility. Now the 'dacoits' are addressing us as 'thieves'. I do not accept any salary as the Chief Minister. I even pay the bill for a single cup of tea. So do not lie and call me a thief,” the Chief Minister said.