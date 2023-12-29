  • Menu
No one can prevent PM Modi's 'tsunami', says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

BJP MP and National President of BJP Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya, said on Friday that no one can prevent the 'tsunami' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): BJP MP and National President of BJP Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya, said on Friday that no one can prevent the 'tsunami' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters at Kalaburagi Airport, Surya maintained that the Modi wave is present all through the country. The people of the country are able to dream under PM Modi's rule.

“This time, BJP would win in 25 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. No one can prevent Modi's tsunami in the state. No wall or dam can prevent this tsunami,” he underlined.

Commenting on Congress ministers backtracking from contesting in the Parliamentary elections, MP Surya maintained that under the Modi tsunami, no minister will be able to win in elections.

The ministers in Congress are scared and that’s why they are fearful of contesting Lok Sabha polls, he said.

