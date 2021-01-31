No one except Mamata will be left in TMC: Amit Shah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the way Trinamool Congress leaders are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal there will be no one left except Mamata Banerjee in the party at the end of assembly elections.

"By the time the elections will be held in Bengal, Mamata Didi will turn back and see no one in the party. There will no one left except for her," Shah said while virtually addressing the BJP's mega joining rally at Howrah Dumurjala stadium.

Former West Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee, legislator from Howrah's Bally constituency Baishali Dalmiya, Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghoshal, ex-Howrah mayor Rathin Chakraborti and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, who had joined BJP on Saturday, were present on the stage with Union minister Smriti Irani, BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh and party's national vice-president Mukul Roy, general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at the rally.

"I have told Rajib Banerjee that the BJP will form a majority government in Bengal. I promise to eradicate Trinamool Congress government in Bengal. There is no agenda in the Mamata Banerjee-led government but to make her nephew the next chief minister," Shah said.

The senior BJP leader also that Banerjee should introspect why her party leaders are leaving TMC.

"The Maa-Maati-Manush slogan has faded into the background. Mamata Didi, Bengal won't forgive you," he said via video conferencing.

Smriti Irani, who was there at the rally with all the Trinamool turncoats, said: "Nobody can stay in a party that insults the slogan of 'Jai Shree Ram'. Didi may have abandoned the 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Ram Temple is being made in Ayodhya and Ram Rajya is also knocking on Bengal's doors."

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari once again hit out at the Trinamool Congress dubbing it a private limited company. He said that by February 28, there will be no one left in the Trinamool Congress private limited company.

Rebel Trinamool Congress leader from Howrah, who joined BJP, Rajib Banerjee said: "We want a double-engine government for the development of Bengal. We need BJP government at both the Centre and state to transform our state into Sonar Bangla."