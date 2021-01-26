No Problem Solved By Violence, Repeal New Farm Laws: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi : Amid reports of violence during protest by agitating farmers who deviated from the route meant for tractor parade, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that "violence is not a solution to any problem" and called upon the government to take back three new farm laws.

He said in a tweet that whoever suffers injuries it is the country which suffers.

हिंसा किसी समस्या का हल नहीं है। चोट किसी को भी लगे, नुक़सान हमारे देश का ही होगा।



देशहित के लिए कृषि-विरोधी क़ानून वापस लो! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 26, 2021

"Violence is not the solution to any problem. If anyone gets hurt, it will be the loss for the country. Take back anti-agriculture laws in national interest," he said.

Agitating farmers forced their way into central Delhi on the Republic Day using tractors to move away defences erected by the police.

Protesting farmers reached ITO after breaking police barricades placed opposite old Delhi Police headquarters and were seen vandalising vehicles.

Several people including police personnel suffered injuries during the clash between protesting farmers and police.

Protesters also entered the Red Fort premises in the national capital and waved flags they were carrying from its ramparts. A protestor also went up the mast on the ramparts of the historic 17th century monument and raised a flag he was carrying at the place where the Tricolour is hoisted.

The protestors have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 last year against the three farm laws.