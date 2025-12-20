'No PUC, No Fuel' rule: Awareness improves; checks across Delhi pumps uneven

New Delhi: A day after the enforcement of BS-VI compliance and mandatory pollution-under-control certificates at Delhi's border points and petrol pumps, awareness among commuters appeared to have increased on Friday, with many people voluntarily producing documents before refuelling.

Nischal Singhania, president of the Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association, told PTI that queues at pollution-under-control (PUC) certification centres remained unchanged, while fuel sales had taken a hit in some border areas.

"Earlier, there was uncertainty about how long the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule would continue. Now, it is clear that it will remain in force till GRAP-IV is in place. Sales have dipped in border areas. Pump owners in Badarpur reported a decline yesterday, and the trend has continued," he said.

Singhania, however, said compliance levels had improved. "Customers are themselves taking out their PUC certificates while coming to refuel. This is a positive sign," he added.

Despite the overall increase in awareness, checks were not uniformly enforced across the city. At a few petrol pumps, commuters reported that no verification was carried out on Friday.

Piyush, a commuter at a petrol pump on Rohtak Road, said he could buy fuel without being asked for his PUC certificate and that there was no visible police or enforcement presence at the site.

Another commuter, Bhushan Singh, travelling from Gulabi Bagh to his workplace, said the situation at the pump he visited was "like any other day". Meanwhile, teams from the traffic police and transport department were deployed at city entry points, toll plazas and petrol pumps to check PUC certificates and BS-VI compliance. Traffic personnel were also stationed at key intersections with smart number plate recognition devices to verify documents and issue challans, even as some motorists requested leniency during the checks.