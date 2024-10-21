No rest, no relaxation in the path we have chosen for developed India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised the transformative impact of his government's policies, stating that India is not only a developing nation but also an emerging global power.

He was speaking at the two-day NDTV World Summit, where he discussed India's role as a beacon of hope amid global instability, the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' resolution, and the achievements of Modi 3.0's first 125 days.

The Prime Minister underscored India's dual identity as a developing nation and a rising power and said that there is "no rest and relaxation" in the way to achieve the resolve of developed India.

"I meet many people who ask that India is now the fifth largest economy in the world, so many landmarks have been achieved, policies have been implemented, then why am I working so hard?' In the last 10 years, 12 crore toilets have been built, and 16 crore homes have gas connections," he continued.

"But is this enough? My answer is no. This is not enough. Today, India is one of the youngest countries in the world, and our potential will take us to new heights," he said.

"The dreams that we have seen, the resolutions we have made, there is no rest, no relaxation," the Prime Minister said, adding that hence, "more work and speed are needed."

Focusing on the country's forward-thinking approach, PM Modi said, "For us, success isn't measured by what we've achieved, but by what we will achieve and when. India is moving ahead with a forward-looking mindset. The resolution to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 aligns with this thinking. We must now consider what we need to do, at what speed and scale, to fulfil this resolution."

Reflecting on the government's Viksit Bharat vision, the Prime Minister said, "When we began working on the idea, many people contributed suggestions through debates and discussions. The input we received from the public helped shape our vision for the next 25 years. The discussions on 'Viksit Bharat' have become a part of our collective conscience -- this reflects the strength of our people."

Highlighting India's resilience, PM Modi said that despite being affected by global challenges such as the pandemic, inflation, and conflicts disrupting global supply chains, India remains a symbol of hope.

"In the midst of global instability, India is a ray of hope. While we are affected by global concerns, there is a strong sense of positivity within the country. India has emerged as a beacon of hope," he said.

In his speech, PM Modi detailed the government's accomplishments in its third term.

"India's pace and scale are unprecedented. In just 125 days, three crore new houses have been approved for the poor, work on infrastructure projects worth Rs 9 lakh crore has begun, 15 new Vande Bharat trains have been launched, and construction of eight new airports is underway," he said at the summit attended by global dignitaries.

The Prime Minister also stressed the direct benefits his government has delivered to various sectors.

"In the last 125 days, we've allocated Rs 2 lakh crore for youth, and Rs 21,000 crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of farmers. Additionally, a scheme has been introduced providing free healthcare worth Rs 5 lakh to senior citizens above 70 years of age," he said.

PM Modi also highlighted strides in renewable energy, stating, "In these few days, rooftop solar plants have been installed in nearly 5 lakh homes. As our forex reserves rose from $650 billion to over $700 billion, and Sensex and Nifty saw 6-7 per cent growth, we planted 90 crore trees under the 'Ek Ped Maa Naam' campaign."

Addressing the global significance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), PM Modi introduced the concept of India's "double AI" advantage. "The world's future is connected to AI. However, while the world has Artificial Intelligence, India has Aspirational India. When these two merge, the pace of development accelerates."

He emphasised that AI is not just a technology but an opportunity for India's youth.

"This year, we launched the India AI Mission, which aims to integrate AI across various sectors -- healthcare, infrastructure, and startups. We are also focused on providing innovative AI solutions to the world," he said.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to Aspirational India, he said, "We are dedicated to improving the ease and quality of life for the middle class, small businesses, MSMEs, youth, and women. We design our policies keeping their aspirations in mind."

Following his address, notable global leaders, including Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Barbados PM Mia Mottley, former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, are scheduled to discuss key global issues at the summit.