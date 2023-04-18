No Specific Agenda Behind Coming To Delhi, Says Mukul Roy

TMC leader named Mukul Roy clarified that he had travelled to New Delhi for "some personal work." Roy informed reporters that he had arrived in the city, he had "no specific agenda." His statement came hours after his family alleged that he had been "untraceable" since late Monday night, igniting rumours about his next political move.



He said that he had arrived in Delhi with no predetermined objective. He recalled that before becoming an MP for a number of years, he frequently travelled to Delhi.

Roy took an Indigo flight (GE-898) from Kolkata to Delhi on Monday night, arriving the same night.

Meanwhile, Subhrangshu, the son of the former minister of railways, told that his father had been "missing" and "untraceable" since late Monday night. On Monday evening, Subhrangshu, Roy's son, reported two missing persons to the North 24 Parganas district's Airport and Bijpur police stations. His relatives asserted that he is not in the "proper state of mind" and that politics should not be indulged over someone who is not well.